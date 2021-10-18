Hayfield grad named Northern Sun Conference Offensive Player of the Week

Hayfield grad Maggie Streightiff is this week’s Northern Sun Conference Offensive Player of the Week. The senior right-side hitter led Upper Iowa to a pair of wins at home over the weekend including an upset of No. 10 Southwest Minnesota State University on Saturday.

Streightiff registered 33 kills in Upper Iowa’s two home wins over Sioux Falls and No. 10 SMSU. She averaged 4.13 kills per set and hit .463 in the two matches with just 8 attack errors in 54 swings. Streightiff tallied 22 kills in UIU’s five-frame upset of the #10 Mustangs.

Upper Iowa swept the Cougars on Friday night and outlasted the No. 10 Mustangs on Saturday in five sets to improve to 15-5 overall and 8-3 in the NSIC. The Peacocks are currently tied for fourth place in the conference standings with Winona State University.