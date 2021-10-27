Get to Know: Austin senior Megan Schultz

Megan Schultz is a senior at Austin High School.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Soccer and hockey. I’m a captain for both teams.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My sophomore year in soccer we played Albert Lea at home. Obviously since they are our rivals it was a big game and tough one. We ended up beating them 2-1 in overtime and it was one of the coolest feelings. This game really unified us as a team and gave us the momentum we needed to finish the season out strong.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: Sports has taught me the true value of teamwork and friendship. If we don’t get along well off the field or ice then we won’t work well in a game. It’s about good chemistry and mindset. I believe this life skill will help me greatly in my future.

Q: Who is your favorite athlete?

A: Mia Hamm.

Q: What’s your favorite team?

A: North Dakota State University football team.

Q: Any funny stories from playing sports?

A: The girls and I always have a good time but one memory from my youth hockey team and I will never forget is that one year when my dad was coaching, he said he would get a mohawk if we won five games in a row. The girls and I wanted to see that so bad that we went out and played our best for the rest of the season hoping to achieve our goal and we did. Just like he promised, coach Schultz showed up to our next game with a mohawk. That is one of the funniest things my dad has ever done for me.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: The biggest obstacle I’ve had to overcome in sports is my size. I am 5 feet and 1 inch tall and that makes it hard to make a presence on the ice or the field. I have an amazing set of coaches who have taught me some tricks to help use my size as an advantage.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: Pediatrician.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: My Dad’s shrimp boils!

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: Attend a four year school, unsure of major or school.