Falcons shut down Packer volleyball team

The Austin volleyball team lost to the Falcons (10-13 overall) by scores of 25-15, 25-16, 25-13 in Faribault Tuesday.

The Packers (1-22 overall) were led by Peyton Manahan, who had 12 digs and four kills.

“It was a roller-coaster type of night, a lot of ups and downs. It was difficult to gain momentum all night,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said.

Austin stats: Kennedy Bell, 4 kills, 3 digs; Peyton Manahan, 4 kills, 12 digs, 1 assist; Thwol Othow, 3 kills, 2 digs; Joy Deng, 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Emily Hjelmen, 3 kills; Chloe Jenkins, 19 assists, 7 digs, 1 ace; Nevaeh Borg, 10 digs.