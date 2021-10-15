Evie Mohrfeld: Heading out on the rails

How long has it been since you have ridden on a train? Or have you ever had the opportunity?

That will be our trip on Wednesday Oct. 20, as we take a scenic ride through Iowa, that we hope will provide prime leafing opportunities.

We will be taking a train from Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad James H. Andrew Railroad Museum, where we will also learn more about the ride. Our trip will cross the Des Moines River and the Bass Creek High Bridge, which is the single highest track bridge in the United States. This is a two and a half mile ride with lunch included.

We are departing at 8 a.m. from the south end of the Walmart parking lot.

On Nov. 17-20, we will be in Springfield and Branson, Missouri. Our first visit will be to the Wonders Of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium, which has gained a lot of interest since recently opening.

There will be a full schedule of entertainment when we reach Branson, including the most recent opening of the Biblical production of “Jesus.”

On Dec. 1, we will be taking in the Meredith Wilson Production of “Music Man” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

On Dec. 29, we will be seeing the matinee musical production of “An Andy and Bing Christmas,” also at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

Chanhassen has issued a statement that all attendees must wear masks to their shows. As mentioned earlier, all of our travelers must have their shots to join us and should carry a mask. We are all working to keep traveling and joining others for a safe experience.

The Travel Office is open at the Mower County Senior Center from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Tuesdays. Our mailing address is PO Box number is 575 @ Evies Travel Austin, MN. 55912 and our phone number is 1-507-438-3946.