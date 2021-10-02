Copley leads Superlarks past No. 10 Cardinals

The Grand Meadow football team took down No. 10 LeRoy-Ostrander (3-2 overall) 44-36 in GM Friday night.

Dustin Copley ran for 229 yards and four scores and he also had 57 yards receiving for the Superlarks (4-1 overall).

GM STATS

Rushing: Dustin Copley, 26-for-229, 4 TDs; Glynn, 12-for-54, 2 TDs; Corbin Ludemann, 6-for-27; Jace Kraft, 1-for-10

Passing: Taylor Glynn, 6-for-8, 97, TD

Receiving: Copley, 3-for-57; Ludemann, 1-for-25; Kraft, 1-for-13; Jacob Kerrins, 1-for-2

LO STATS

Rushing: Chase Johnson, 23-for-188, 4 TDs; Morgan Jasper, 7-for-19; Memphiz Gomez, 1-for-5

Passing: Chase Johnson, 7-for-151, TD

Receiving: Tristan Lewiston, 4-for-79, TD; Gavin Sweeney, 1-for-40; Layne Bird, 2-for-32