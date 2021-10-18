Convictions: Oct. 3-9

—Michelle Marie Ahles, 58, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for felony violate domestic abuse no contact order. She must follow several conditions and pay $210 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 15 months in prison. She received a concurrent sentence of two years of probation for felony violate domestic abuse no contact order. She must follow several conditions and pay $210 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 18 months in prison.

—Leon Paul Everson, 62, of Austin was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions and pay $1,085 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.

—Terry Eugene Halvorson, 57, of Brownsdale was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must perform 40 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $160 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for 35 days served.

—Patricia Jean Mungia, 43, of Austin was sentenced to 39 days in jail for felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of methamphetamine. She must serve five years of probation, follow several conditions and pay $210 in fines. She received credit for 39 days served.

—Mark Anthony Sanford, 36, was sentenced to 139 days in jail for felony DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. He must serve five years of probation, spend 150 days on electronic home monitoring, to be divided into 30-day increments over five years, perform 40 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $235 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 36 months in prison. He received credit for 139 days served. He received a concurrent sentence of one year of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow several conditions and pay $50 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail. He received credit for 139 days served. He received another concurrent sentence of one year of probation for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must follow several conditions and pay $210 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail.

—Christopher Robert Stewart, 33, of Lansing was sentenced to 360 days in jail, to be served as work release in 90-day increments over the course of four years, for felony criminal vehicular homicide – operate vehicle under the influence of any amount of schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance. He must serve 10 years of probation, perform 100 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $210 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 48 months in prison.

—Joel Medina Vargas, 49, of Austin was sentenced to two days in jail, unless excused by probation, for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – body contains any amount of schedule I/II drugs – not marijuana. He must serve one year of probation, spend 28 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $1,085 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.