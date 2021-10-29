Clara L. Sibenaller, 89

Clara Sibenaller, age 89 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie. Clara Taphorn was born on January 10, 1932, in Templeton, IA the daughter of John Taphorn and Helen Neu. She attended Odebolt High School. In 1952, Clara was united in marriage to Greg Sibenaller in Odebolt, Iowa. They farmed in the Carroll, Iowa area until they moved to Blooming Prairie, Minnesota in 1959.

Clara was known to all for her joyful, fun-loving spirit and open nature. She welcomed family, friends, neighbors and tag-a-longs to her home and table where they knew they would always be greeted with a cup of coffee and a treat. Clara lived an unpretentious life, choosing a path of gratitude, humility and happiness. She and Greg played cards every day of their married life, often with their children, grandchildren and many friends; Clara was a talented seamstress and especially enjoyed sewing projects for others. She was a member of St. Columbanus Catholic Church where she volunteered in many capacities for over 50 years. Clara and Greg enjoyed travel and visited several states and countries. In her later years, Clara was especially grateful to re-connect with her siblings, playing cards online most evenings.

Clara held many jobs throughout her life, but excelled most as farmer’s wife, Mom and Grandma. She commandeered her household with strength, resourcefulness and mischief. Stories of her shenanigans marked the course of her life, even into her final days. Clara was a profoundly special woman; Clara will now enjoy the bounty of warmth, joy and love she nurtured in the beautiful garden of her life.

Survivors include her children, Corrine (Steve) Drexler, Connie Trom, Lynn (Denise) Sibenaller, Michelle Fallahi (Andy Lieffort), Tom (Karen) Sibenaller, Mary Koenen (Dan Gallentine), Mark (Nancy) Sibenaller, son-in-laws Hamid Fallahi and Clark Koenen, 19 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sisters Sister Janet Taphorn, Irene Rethman, Lois Galles, sister-in-laws, Joan Taphorn, Anita Williams, MaryAnn Sibenaller, and Olga Sibenaller. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Taphorn; husband, Greg Sibenaller; son-in-law Darrel Trom, brothers Ray (Fran) Taphorn, Jim Taphorn, Bob (Lois) Taphorn, Walter Taphorn, Werner Taphorn; Sisters Rita (Leo) Schulte, Marion (Urban) Roeder and Joan (Lee) Smith. She was also preceded in death by in-laws Pete Rethman, John Galles, Ed (Sophia) Sibenaller, Rita (Lambert) Hackfort, Helen (Cyril) Williams, Lawrence Sibenaller, Eugene (Lois) Sibenaller, Tony Williams, Fr. Joseph Sibenaller, and Catherine Steffes.

The family would like to extend a special and sincere thanks to the staff at Prairie Manor who cared for Clara with love and dignity.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at St. Columbanus Catholic Church in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on November 2, 2021, at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Family requests that those who attend please wear masks. Interment will be at St. Columbanus Catholic Cemetery, Blooming Prairie. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Prairie Manor, St. Columbanus, or Blooming Prairie Cancer Group would be appreciated. Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.