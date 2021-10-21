Carole J. Cuthbertson

73, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2021. Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy (Splett) and Ervin Fett and her husband, Richard Cuthbertson. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Katie Cuthbertson and Mary (Cuthbertson) Wilfahrt, son-in-law Eric Wilfahrt and The Sunshine of her life, granddaughter Molly Wilfahrt. Celebration of Life Sunday November 7th at Old Log Theater, Excelsior, MN at 3:30 – 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers Carole requested memorials to Autismspeaks.org. Private interment at a later date. Gearty-Delmore. 763-553-1411. www.gearty-delmore.com