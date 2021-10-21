Carole J. Cuthbertson

Published 4:25 pm Thursday, October 21, 2021

By Daily Herald

Carole J. Cuthbertson

73, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2021. Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy (Splett) and Ervin Fett and her husband, Richard Cuthbertson. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Katie Cuthbertson and Mary (Cuthbertson) Wilfahrt, son-in-law Eric Wilfahrt and The Sunshine of her life, granddaughter Molly Wilfahrt. Celebration of Life Sunday November 7th at Old Log Theater, Excelsior, MN at 3:30 – 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers Carole requested memorials to Autismspeaks.org. Private interment at a later date. Gearty-Delmore. 763-553-1411.  www.gearty-delmore.com

More News

Betty Louise Schultz, 89

Thomas O. Dugan, 74

US unemployment claims fall to new pandemic low of 290,000

Area placed in a freeze warning for tonight

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections