Bruins sweep Bobcats with a 5-1 win

The Austin Bruins completed their first weekend sweep of the season as they took down the Bismarck Bobcats 5-1 in Riverside Arena Saturday.

It was a scoreless first period up until the 19:41 mark of the first when Alex Trombley would score his 3rd goal of the season from a drop pass from Braidan Simmons-Fischer to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

Not content with a one-goal lead, the Bruins came out of intermission hot as Jens Richards scored on to give Austin a 2-0 lead just 1:26 into the second period.

The Bruins would go on to add three more goals before the night ended as Michal Jasenec scored his first career NAHL goal, Sutter Muzzatti, and Austin Salani scored as well. Goich stopped 21 of 22 shots to pick up his 2nd win on the season for the Bruins.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bismarck 0 1 0 – 1

Austin 1 2 2 – 5

First period

(A) Alex Trombley (Braidan Simmons-Fischer, Nikola Goich) 19:41

Second period

(B) Nico Chmelevski (Drew Holt, Matt Beaty) 5:36

(A) Michal Jasenec (Isaak Brassard, Matys Brassard) 8:24

Third period

(A) Sutter Muzzatti (Alex Trombley) 11:31

(A) Austin Salaini (John Larkin, Xavier Jean-Louis) 14:51

Shots: Austin – 37; Bismarck – 33

Power plays: Austin – 1-for-5; Bismarck – 0-for-4