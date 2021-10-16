Bruins slide past Bobcats

The Austin Bruins used two third period goals to edge out the Bismarck Bobcats (2-9 overall) 4-3 in Riverside Arena Friday.

Therien Thiesing and Carson Riddle each scored in the final frame to give Austin (7-2-1 overall) the victory.

Hudson Hodges had 25 saves for Austin in the net.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bismarck 0 2 1 — 3

Austin 2 0 2 — 4

First period

(A) Matys Brassard (Michal Jasenec, Isaak Brassard) 7:35

(A) John Larkin (Brassard, Jack Malinski) 13:41

Second period

(B) Calvin Hanson (Paul Huglen, Drew Holt) 11:20

(B) Blaise Miller (Chris Kernan) 16:09

Third period

(A) Therien Thiesing (Liam Whitehouse, Gavin Morrissey) 9:31

(A) Carson Riddle (Dylan Gajewski) 18:15

(B) Michael Neumeier (Eddie Shepler, Jake Mclean) 18:35

Shots: Austin — 40; Bismarck — 28

Power plays: Austin — 0-for-4; Bismarck — 0-for-3