Bruins slide past Bobcats
Published 10:00 pm Friday, October 15, 2021
The Austin Bruins used two third period goals to edge out the Bismarck Bobcats (2-9 overall) 4-3 in Riverside Arena Friday.
Therien Thiesing and Carson Riddle each scored in the final frame to give Austin (7-2-1 overall) the victory.
Hudson Hodges had 25 saves for Austin in the net.
SCORING SUMMARY
Bismarck 0 2 1 — 3
Austin 2 0 2 — 4
First period
(A) Matys Brassard (Michal Jasenec, Isaak Brassard) 7:35
(A) John Larkin (Brassard, Jack Malinski) 13:41
Second period
(B) Calvin Hanson (Paul Huglen, Drew Holt) 11:20
(B) Blaise Miller (Chris Kernan) 16:09
Third period
(A) Therien Thiesing (Liam Whitehouse, Gavin Morrissey) 9:31
(A) Carson Riddle (Dylan Gajewski) 18:15
(B) Michael Neumeier (Eddie Shepler, Jake Mclean) 18:35
Shots: Austin — 40; Bismarck — 28
Power plays: Austin — 0-for-4; Bismarck — 0-for-3