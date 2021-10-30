Bruins score first win over Aberdeen in two years

The Austin Bruins took two big points from Aberdeen as the Bruins beat the Wings by the final of 3-1 in Aberdeen Friday .

Last season the Bruins had some difficulty with Aberdeen as the Wing won every meeting of the season. Things stayed scoreless until the 13:26 mark of the first period when Austin’s Michal Jasenec collected his third goal of the season from a feed from Isaak Brassard.

The physical play would pick up in the second period, as big hits would come from both teams. Aberdeen would come back to tie up the contest at 1-1 courtesy of Patrick O’Connell’s third goal of the season. The game would stay 1-1 until John Larkin would deliver a blast from the point to smoke one past Wings goalie Greg Orosz on a power play.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 1 1 – 3

Aberdeen 0 1 0 – 1

First period

(A) Micahel Jasenec (Isaak Brassard) 13:26

Second period

(AB) Patrick O’Connell (Kevin MacKay, Cade Neilson) 4:38

(A) John Larkin (Alex Trombley) (power play) 11:23

Third period

(A) Jens Richards (Alex Trombley) (power play) 15:06

Shots: Austin – 31; Aberdeen – 25

Power plays: Austin – 2-for-7; Aberdeen – 0-for-7