Blue Devils show growth in a loss to Iowa Lakes

The Riverland Community College volleyball team showed how far it has come as it battled with Division I NJCAA Iowa Lakes Community College in a loss by scores of 25-14, 25-18, 26-24 in Riverland Gym Monday.

The Blue Devils (4-10 overall) nearly took the final game when Austin grad Ava Boverhouis put down a block to tie the match at 24, but RCC’s following serve hit the net and Iowa Lakes (9-22 overall) won the match on a kill by Dania Ponce-Diaz.

“Obviously it stinks that we lost, but we played really well,” Boverhouis said. “We were all still smiling and we didn’t get down.”

Boverhouis entered the match as RCC’s third leading attacker with 85 kills in her first 12 matches. She also leads the team with 27 blocks headed into Monday’s match.

The former Packer has come a long way as her lone varsity season was a COVID-19 shortened season in 2020. She’s now emerging as an effective player around the net for the Blue Devils.

“Personally, I’ve improved a lot,” Bverhouis said. “I’ve been trying to focus more on getting my steps down and working on things one at a time, instead of all at once.”

RCC led 2-0 early in the second game and the Blue Devils were within 19-16 late. Slowly but surely, RCC is developing into a feisty team that can make life tough for opponents.

“We’re all super close and we spend a lot of time together,” Boverhouis said. “It makes it a lot easier to get along on the court.”