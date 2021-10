Blossoms stay on the ground to beat Panthers

The Blooming Prairie football team beat New Richland-HEG (3-4 overall) 42-20 in BP Friday.

Tyler Archer ran for 242 yards and BP (7-0 overall).

BP led 14-7 at halftime.

BP STATS

Rushing: Tyler Archer, 28-for-242; Drew Kittelson, 7-for-58, TD; Cole Wangen, 9-for-50, 2 TD; Brady Kittelson, 2-for-27; Carson Brennecke, 2-for-7

Passing: Kittelson, 20-for-28, 171, 3 TD

Receiving: Carson Brennecke, 12-for-97, TD; Colin Jordison, 3-for-37, TD; Sam Skillestad, 1-for-18, TD; Cade Christianson, 3-for-11; Xavier Rennie, 1-for-6