Blossoms move on to the Section 2AA title game

The top-seeded Blooming Prairie football team powered past No. 4 Saint Clair/Loyola (7-3 overall) 47-19 in a Section 2AA semifinal in BP Saturday.

Drew Kittleson threw just one incomplete pass and four TDs for the Awesome Blossoms (10-0 overall) and Carson Brennecke had one rushing TD and three TD catches.

BP will take on Maple River in the Section 2AA title game in Janesville at 7 p.m. Nov. 5.

Maple River beat Blue Earth 8-7 in overtime in its semifinal.

BP STATS

Rushing: Tyler Archer, 22-for-131, TD; Drew Kittelson, 5-for-92, TD; Cole Wangen, 4-for-9; Brady Kittelson, 1-for-3; Carson Brennecke, 1-for-1, TD

Passing: Drew Kittelson, 13-for-14, 200, 4 TD, INT

Receiving: Brennecke, 4-for-94, 3 TDs; Xavier Rennie, 4-for-44; Cade Christianson, 4-for-35, TD; Archer, 1-for-27