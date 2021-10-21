Betty Louise Schultz, 89

1932-2021 Betty Louise (Sjobakken) Schultz, 89, passed away peacefully in Kansas City on Oct. 19, 2021 at North Kansas City Hospice House following complications from diabetes.

She was born near Ridgeway, IA on July 5, 1932. She married Myron Jack Schultz on Jan. 16, 1954 in Austin, MN, where they made their home. Betty worked many years in the Austin school district along with her husband who taught math.

Her life was remarkable for the fact that she was diagnosed with Type 1 insulin-dependent Juvenile Diabetes at age 2 yrs. She lived another 87 years carefully controlling this chronic illness before she developed her first complication which eventually took her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron J. Schultz; her parents, Arthur and Genevieve (DeGrave) Sjobakken; and a daughter, Lisa Ann, who died at birth.

Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia, and her husband, Dr. Jeffrey Luerding; and four grandchildren, Lauren, Nickolas, Hannah (Harold) Greer, and Victor.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.