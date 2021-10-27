Betty L. Loucks, 94 of rural Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Austin.

Betty Lou was born September 3, 1927 in Austin, Minnesota to Richard and Elsie (Lukes) Jelinek. She graduated from Austin High School with the Class of 1946.

On February 27, 1947 Betty was united in marriage to Loren A. Loucks in Austin. Betty and Loren farmed and raised their family on the home place in Windom Township, Mower County. Betty loved working on the farm with her husband, and later her son Dennis.

Betty was and avid reader, enjoyed cooking, bowling, and playing cards. Most of all she treasured having her grandchildren close by, and loved their daily visits to her house on the farm.

She was preceded in death by her husband Loren Arthur Loucks on April 21, 2006; grandson Jason Loucks; brother Ted (Jean) Jelinek; sister-in-law Polly Jelinek.

Betty is survived by her children Judy Kraft of Austin, Dennis (Julie) Loucks of rural Austin, and Wendy (Kent) Ulland of Austin; grandchildren Ryan (Tammy) of Dexter, Cory (Krista) Kraft of Austin, Mike (Jennifer) Loucks of Austin, Rick (Brenda) Loucks of Austin, Jennifer (Curt) Schmit of Austin, Tyler (Julie) Ulland of Verona, WI, and Kyle Ulland of Greeley, CO; 11 great grandchildren (and one expected on December 15, 2021); nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.

Private family services will be held at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery.