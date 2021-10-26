Benjamin Beau Thorson, 39

Benjamin B. Thorson, 39 of Austin, Minnesota passed away peacefully on Monday night, October 25, 2021 with family and friends by his side after a life-long battle with Cardiomyopathy.

Benjamin Beau Thorson was born August 23, 1982 in Rochester, Minnesota to Michael and Teresa (Fitzpatrick) Thorson and grew up in rural Elkton. Ben was an avid rock collector and loved to collect agates. He spent hours cleaning and polishing the rocks he gathered. He enjoyed taking things apart and loved the challenge of putting them back together. Ben enjoyed playing video games and he liked to go fishing and hunting with his bow and arrow. He cherished time spent with his family and he dearly loved each of them.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; step-dad, Doug Murphy; and his friends, Dan Lockie and Erik Pehrson.

Ben is survived by the love of his life, Serena Gleason of Austin; children, Dylan and Lauren (which he thought about everyday); Serena’s children, Lillie, Payton, and Eastyn; father, Mike (Joanne) Thorson of Austin; mother, Teri Murphy of Kasson; siblings, Tina Thorson (Alex) of Kasson, Chad Thorson (Dawn) of Lake City, Aimee Thorson of Austin, Trevor (Angie) Thorson of Dodge Center, Amanda (Victor) Gonzalez of Marshalltown, Iowa, and A.J. (Taw) Thorson of Austin; step-sister, Brianne (David) Wolf of Austin; several nieces and nephews and special friend, Vernon Schneider.

Ben wanted to offer his thanks to Mayo Clinic Rochester for all their dedication and care. The family would especially like to thank Fran and the staff of St. Croix Hospice.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 29th at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church – Waltham with the Reverend Barbara Finley-Shea officiating. Visitation will be at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and at the church on Friday one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.