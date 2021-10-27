BA takes down Hayfield in Section 1A

The No. 6 seeded Hayfield football team had its season end on a 44-18 loss to No. 3 Faribault Bethlehem Academy (8-1 overall) in a Section 1A semifinal in Hayfield Tuesday.

Ethan Pack threw for 180 yards and a score for Hayfield (2-7 overall).

HAYFIELD STATS

Rushing: Karver Heydt, 8-for-68, 2 TDs

Passing: Ethan Pack, 9-for-25, 180, TD

Receiving: A. Manggaard, 2-for-80, TD; Heydt, 4-for-45; Isaac Matti, 1-for-32; Cole Selk, 1-for-13; Keegan Bronson, 1-for-10