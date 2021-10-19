Austin’s Shute takes 14th at Big Nine meet, Herrick takes 20th for the boys

The Austin girls took ninth place and the Packer boys finished in 12th at the Big Nine Cross Country meet in Owatonna Tuesday.

Marissa Shute took 14th for the Austin girls and Nadia Vaughn took 21st, while Thomas Herrick took 20th to lead the boys.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Owatonna 38; 2. Mankato East 51; 3. Rochester Mayo 136; 4. Mankato West 157; 5. Rochester John Marshall 168; 6. Northfield 173; 7. Winona 183; 8. Albert Lea 219; 9. Rochester Century 225; 10. Faribault 240; 11. Red Wing 244; 12. Austin 251

Austin: Thomas Herrick (20th, 17:49.93); Thomas Asmus (51st, 18:35.20); Joseph Garry (57th, 18:45.50); Jackson Barry (58th, 18:45.75); Kaden Murely (65th, 19:00.12); Joseph Hilkin (66th, 19:05.85)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Northfield 61; 2. Rochester Century 62; 3. Mankato East 91; 4. Owatonna 131; 5. Mankato West 133; 6. Faribault 166; 7. Winona 172; 8. Red Wing 185; 9. Austin 214; 10. Rochester Mayo 223; 11. Rochester John Marshall 273; 12. Albert Lea 328

Austin: Marissa Shute (14th, 20:25.77); Nadia Vaughn (21st, 20:42.45); Cassidy Shute (52nd, 22:33.13); Kya McManus (59th, 23:03.53); Lilly Wiese (68th, 23:28.77); Nyaguay Mar (81st, 24:55.82)