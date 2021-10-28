Austin’s Shute qualifies for state meet

The Austin cross country team had one state qualifier and the boys and the girls each finished in the top-five at the Section 1AA meet in Faribault Thursday.

Austin freshman Marissa Shute clinched her first ever trip to the state cross country meet when she finished in five place with a time of 20:03.5. The Packer girls finished in fifth place as a team.

The Packer boys didn’t have any state qualifiers, but they were just 14 points short of a team state berth as they finished in third place behind Albert Lea.

Thomas Herrick took 11th for the Packers.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Winona 77; 2. Albert Lea 88; 3. Austin 102; 4. Stewartville 103; 5. Red Wing 128; 6. Faribault 139; 7. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 175; 8. Waseca 187; 9. Kasson-Mantorville 223; 10. ZMKM 257; 11. Cannon Falls 262

Austin: Thomas Herrick (11th, 17:50); 18. Thomas Asmus (18th, 18:07.7); Joseph Garry (23rd, 18:26.9); Jackson Barry (24th, 18:29.1); Joseph Hilkin (26th, 18:34.5); Kaden Murley (40th, 10:02.7); Noah Sash (44th, 19:17)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: PEM 80; 2. Faribault 97; 3. Waseca 99; 4. Red Wing 117; 5. Austin 128; 6. Winona 132; 7. Byron 144; 8. KM 188; 9. Stewartville 219; 10. AL 234; 11. ZMKM 264

Austin: Marissa Shute (fifth, 20:03.5); Nadia Vaughn (10th, 20:39.6); Kya McManus (30th, 22:06.1); Cassidy Shute (32nd, 22:09.3); Lilly Wiese (51st, 22:55.4); Nyaguay Mar (65th, 24:07)