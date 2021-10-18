Austin’s Brassard named Star of the Week

Austin Bruins forward Matys Brassard was named NAHL Central Division Star of the week on Monday.

Brassard, who is 18 years old, helped his club pick up a weekend home sweep of the Bismarck Bobcats. The 5-foot, 10-inch, 165 pound native of Montreal, Quebec, posted three points (1 goal, 2 assists) and was a +4 in the two wins.

On Friday, Brassard had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win, and then on Saturday, he had an assist in a 5-1 win. For the season, Brassard has six points in nine games played.

“Matys and his linemates had a great weekend for us,” Austin head coach Steve Howard said. “Matys has been sidelined the last couple of weeks with a minor injury but he’s healthy now and playing very well. He keeps getting better each game and our staff is looking forward to watching his development continue to grow throughout the season.”

Bruins Defensemen John Larkin was named an Honorable Mention as the Northville, MI native collected his first career Bruins Goal and an assist last weekend vs. the Bismarck Bobcats.