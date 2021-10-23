Austin Winter Extravaganza returning for second year

The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday that the Austin Winter Extravaganza will return this year.

This year’s event will once again include a lighting contest as well as a visit from Santa, according to a press release from Austin Area Chamber of Commerce President Elaine Hansen.

The lighting contest will run Dec.1-31 and will include residential and business categories. Registration will be open through Nov. 18 at the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce or online at www.austincoc.com. Prizes will be awarded in both divisions and will include the People’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice and Clark Griswold awards. There is no cost to participate. Winners will be announced the first week of January.

Santa will visit the Mower County Fairgrounds from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. Families are invited to drive through the fairgrounds, visit with Santa from their vehicle, and receive goody bags for the children. KAUS will be playing holiday music from 4-8 p.m.