Assessment hearings, fire apparatus on council agenda

The Austin City Council will be holding public hearings on various assessments during its next regular meeting.

The hearings will focus on assessments on the following:

• Turtle Creek 2 sanitary sewer;

• Miscellaneous sidewalk and driveway projects;

• Snow removal;

• Garbage and junk removal;

• Weed and grass removal;

• Administrative citations (Park, Recreation and Forestry, Planning and Zoning, Rental Housing and Storm Water);

• Unpaid vacant property fees; and

• A senior deferral for sanitary sewer.

The council will also vote on a motion to recommend the single point bridge design option for the Fourth Street Northwest Interstate 90 bridge replacement during the meeting. The bridge is scheduled to be replaced in 2023.

Austin Fire Chief Jim McCoy will discuss a proposal from the Austin Fire Department’s apparatus group for the replacement of the department’s “rescue” style apparatus (unit 301) during the council’s work session. The replacement of 301 is scheduled in the 2022 budget; the apparatus group has proposed replacing it with a pickup truck and trailer.

“The pickup will be designed with a cover to store needed rope rescue and fireground-related equipment that is currently located on 301,” McCoy said in a letter to the mayor and council. “The trailer will be equipped with heat and air to accommodate fireground firefighter rehabilitation and immediately remove fire victims from the continued exposure of dangerous elements.”

The apparatus group has also proposed trading in engine 305 towards the purchase of a mini-pumper, which has the same pumping capacity as the old engine, but comes with reduced cost for future replacement.

City Engineer Steven Lang will discuss a proposed increase in storm water utility rates during the work session. He is recommending increases of $1 (from $4 to $5) per month for a single-family home and $6 (from $24 to $30) per acre per month for commercial property.

Lang said the increase is needed to address Cedar River Watershed District regulations, increasing reconstruction needs, and projects identified in the 5-year Capital Improvement Plan, among other things.

The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. The work session will be held in the Council Chambers immediately following the meeting.

The meeting is open to the public; however, any citizen wishing to monitor the meeting from a remote location should do so by tuning in to Charter Channel 180. Anyone not able to do so, or anyone wishing to address the council remotely, should contact City Clerk Ann Kasel at 507-437-9943 or annk@ci.austin.mn.us to make arrangements in advance.

For a complete council agenda, visit www.ci.austin.mn.us/Council/City%20Council%20Agenda.pdf. For a complete work session agenda, visit http://www.ci.austin.mn.us/Council/Work%20Session%20Agenda.pdf.