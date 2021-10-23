Ask A Trooper: Are my headlights legal in the State of Minnesota

By Sgt. Troy Christianson

Question: I was wondering if my head lights are 2,500 lumens each, is that legal in the state of Minnesota?

Answer: Yes, they are legal in the State of Minnesota according to state statue 169.48. Any lighted lamp for the exception of a headlamp, a spot lamp, or an auxiliary driving lamp of an intensity greater than 300-candle power (3770 lumens) shall be directed that no part of the beam will strike the level of the road at a distance of more than 75 feet away.

It is important to make sure the headlights are properly aimed on your vehicle so you get the most light as possible on the roadway when you are driving. If the headlights are improperly aimed too high, this could cause a vision hazard for oncoming vehicles.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention, and always drive sober. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)