Area placed in a freeze warning for tonight

Published 8:30 am Thursday, October 21, 2021

By Daily Herald

Herald file photo

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for southeastern Minnesota, in effect from 1 a.m. Friday morning through 9 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to fall to around 30 degrees late tonight, resulting in a freeze that could end the growing season.

Another frost is expected Friday  with temperatures only getting as high as 48 degrees under partly sunny skies during the daytime hours, with a low dipping into the high 20s.

On Saturday, a high of 52 is expected with mostly sunny skies ahead of a system moving into the area Sunday that will likely bring showers and a high of 51.

