Ann Bancroft Foundation fall grant cycle extended to Oct. 17

ST. PAUL − The Ann Bancroft Foundation (ABF) announced that it will extend its 2021 fall grant cycle to Oct.17 to give girls more time to apply for grants and to connect with a mentor to develop their application following challenging school and activity starts throughout much of the state.

Grants from Ann Bancroft Foundation are open to all Minnesota girls in grades K-12 and designed to give girls the strength to achieve their full potential while building confidence and self-esteem along the way. The goal is to create a community where girls embrace their confidence and show the world what they are made of. Interested applicants can apply at: www.annbancroftfoundation.org.

Each grant is an investment of up to $500 per girl. The foundation’s grants have funded a wide range of activities and experiences, including sports camps, music lessons, cultural heritage projects, horseback riding, dancing, oral histories, travel, writing classes and more.

In addition to the grant, a girl will have access to resources in which she can learn more about herself.

Each applicant is guided through the application process by an adult mentor of her choosing. Grantees from the fall session will be announced in November.

Minnesota girls grades K-12 interested in applying for a grant can learn more at www.annbancroftfoundation.org/programs/grant-programs.