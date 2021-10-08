Andrew J. Engelhardt

Andrew James Engelhardt (known to all as Andy) passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 2, 2021. He is survived by his parents Jon and Ginger Engelhardt and sister Leah, and is preceded in death by his beloved brother Matthew Engelhardt. His spirit is carried on by his three children Lydia, Jeremiah and Malachi and his dearly loved wife Jamie – along with an extended family of relations and friends from all walks of life.

To comfort us in our grief, Andy would be filling the smoker and gathering us around the campfire to share good food and long deep conversations. He had a quiet faith, amplified through his abiding care for people and for meaningful relationships. To be present with loved ones around the table was to be sharing in God’s presence.

Andy was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota on September 14, 1984. Many of his younger days were spent at “Gumm Gambles” the honorary name for an extended family get together.

It is in Austin where he befriended the girl around the corner who would eventually become his wife. With Jamie he moved to Westmont, Illinois, where as a couple they ventured on their greatest accomplishment – becoming parents to Lydia, Jeremiah and Malachi. It wouldn’t be without its hardships – hospital visits, surgeries, great loss. But Andy brought a calm strength to life in the Engelhardt household.

As a father, Andy always knew what the kids needed to hear at a given time. Ever present and paying attention, he was a great listener when gentleness was required – a complete goofball when the moment called for it.

But his well-timed tomfoolery wasn’t only for the kids. He had a mischievous side. A healthy dose of inappropriate humour and sarcasm reserved for those he knew well, sometimes exclusively for his wife.

The simplest of life’s pleasures brought Andy great joy. Playing the drums was as much an instrument of worship as it was an ardent hobby. He found beauty in making, with a talented hand for woodwork, breadmaking, and meat smoking. He inherited the family devotion to golf – both playing it and watching it. Many of his happiest memories with his late brother Matt (“the better golfer”) were made on the golf course. Andy’s last tee shot landed 8” from the pin on the 18th hole at Willow Crest just weeks ago on September 21 – “Beat that one Matt!”.

Andy was undeniably a man of tradition. When the church would celebrate together, he was often the toastmaster. Whether raising a toast, sharing a story, handing out the cigars, pouring the scotch, or passing ‘the boot’, he lit up at the opportunity to celebrate and honour others’ victories in life.

A funeral service will be held for Andy at 3pm on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Faith Evangelical Free Church, 1800 12th St SW, Austin, MN 55912. The family will require face masks at the service. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.