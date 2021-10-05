Alumni Update: Austin’s Garcia named Player of the Week

With Fall college sports back on the menu after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, area athletes are making their mark.

SOCCER

Austin grad Abel Gebrekiros is the top scorer at Division I Gardner-Webb as he has 12 points in 11 games.

Gebrekiros has scored four goals and he’s added four assists, with a total of 10 shots on goal for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-8 overall).

Austin grad Andres Garcia has been named GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week at St. Cloud State.

Garcia, a freshman, had the Huskies’ first ever hat trick on Sunday.

Garcia has seven goals on the season, ranking him second in the GLIAC.

The Huskies are 3-6-1 overall in their first ever soccer season.

Austin grad Henry Tolbert has four goals and two assists in 11 games at Iowa Lakes Community College (11-1-1 overall).

Austin grad Sam Bailey has played in four games and he has attempted two shots at Luther College (5-4-1 overall).

FOOTBALL

Austin grad Jesse Synoground has five tackles in two games played at Crown College (0-4 overall) this season.

Austin grad Sam Hagan has three carries for seven yards in one game at the University of Minnesota-Morris (2-3 overall).

Austin grad Jake Halsey has recorded 12 tackles and two quarterback hits in four games as a defensive lineman for University of Wisconsin-River Falls (3-1 overall).

Blooming Prairie grad Gabe Hagen has four catches for 143 yards and one TD in five games in his first season with Minnesota State University in Mankato.

The Mavericks are 4-1 overall.

Austin grad Oliver Anderson has one tackle in one game for the Macs.

Former Hayfield standout Lane Canny has seven catches for 121 yards in five games at Upper Iowa (0-5 overall).

Blooming Prairie grad Payton Simon has one tackle in one game at Gustavus Adolphus.

Southland grad Ethan Forthun is the kicker for the RCTC football team this season. In six games, he is four-for-seven on field goals, with a long of 37 yards and he has made 27-of-31 of his extra point attempts.

The Yellowjackets are 4-2 overall.

VOLLEYBALL

Hayfield grad Maggie Streightiff has 144 kills in 16 matches at Upper Iowa University (12-4 overall). Streightiff also has 59 digs.

Hayfield grad Carrie Rutledge has 18 kills and 113 digs for the University of Saint Thomas (2-12 overall) in the Tommies’ first season as a Division I team.

Rutledge had four digs against the Minnesota Gophers on Sept. 16.