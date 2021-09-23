Two suffer minor injuries in bus/SUV crash

Two people, including a student, sustained minor injuries Thursday morning following a car/bus crash on Oakland Avenue West.

At around 8:20 a.m, Austin police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Oakland Avenue West near 18th Street Northwest. The vehicles were a Palmer bus and an SUV. According to police on the scene, the bus was traveling westbound and the SUV was traveling eastbound when the head-on collision occurred.

Police confirmed that one student and an aid were on board the bus and that the student sustained very minor injuries. Likewise, the driver of the SUV also suffered very minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

No further information was available at the scene and police were waiting for the Minnesota State Patrol to conduct an investigation. The MSP is required to investigate whenever a commercial vehicle is involved in an accident.