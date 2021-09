Superlarks sweep Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team

The Grand Meadow volleyball team swept Lyle-Pacelli (0-4 overall) by scores of 25-9, 25-12, 25-9 in GM Tuesday.

River Landers had 10 kills and Anna Oehlke had seven kills for the Superlarks (2-1 overall).

L-P stats: Desiree Schultz, 1 kill, 1 block; Kearah Schafer, 7 digs; Metach Oman, 2 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Alana Rogne, 2 kills, 3 digs; Avari Drennan, 1 assist, 1 dig, 1 block

GM stats:: Sydney Cotten, 1 dig, 3 aces; Leah Hanson, 1 dig; Kendyl Queensand, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Anna Oehlke, 7 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace; Emma Grafe, 1 kill, 3 assists, 6 digs, 1 block, 3 aces; River Landers, 10 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Rebecca Hoffman, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Heidi Weiss, 2 kills; Lauren Queensland, 3 kills, 5 digs; Isabelle Pretty, 1 assist, 2 digs; Kelsea Gehling, 3 kills, 2 assists