RCC names Tryus the new academic dean

Will head the Business, Social Sciences, Public Safety, and Customized Training division

Riverland Community College has named Christy Tryus as new academic dean of Business, Social Sciences, Public Safety, and Customized Training. She started her new position today.

Tryus’ background consists of 25 years of experience teaching, facilitating corporate training, leadership/business coaching, and managing a sales team. She has faculty experience in speech, supervisory management, customized training, and general studies programs at Riverland during the past 13 years. Tryus has most recently been serving as the Director of Career and Community Connections at Riverland Community College, building business partnerships to strengthen opportunities for students and local businesses.

Actively involved in Minnesota State’s Equity by Design as a Riverland cohort member, Tryus is facilitating a Teaching and Learning Circle and is learning more on how to incorporate culturally responsive strategies into the classroom and college.

Tryus has a MBA from the University of St. Thomas and a graduate certificate in communication education from Minnesota State University, Mankato. She received her Bachelor of Science in marketing from University of Wisconsin, LaCrosse. Tryus is a Certified Master Trainer, a Lean Facilitator and a Certified Coach.

Tryus will have offices at the Austin campus in the East Building and on the Owatonna campus, but she will work closely with all faculty and staff at all three campus locations including Albert Lea, Austin and Owatonna.