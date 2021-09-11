Photos: People remember 9/11 20 years later
Saturday morning, people gathered at the Veterans Memorial to remember 20 years since the events of 9/11.
Starting with church’s ringing their bells at 8:46 marking the moment American Airlines flight 11 struck the north tower of the World Trade Center, the service looked back in remembrance of those who died that day.
