September 22, 2021

  • 50°

Photos: Another day on the farm

By Eric Johnson

Published 5:45 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Third graders from Austin, Pacelli and Lyle schools took to the country Tuesday for the annual Day on the Farm.

It’s an opportunity to see first hand what goes on  at a farm with experiences available to meet some animals, see what they eat and see some of the technology that goes into today’s farming operation.

