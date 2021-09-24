Photo: AHS Homecoming Court announced

Below are the list of special days throughout Austin Public Schools for Homecoming next week.

Homecoming Week 2021

Sunday

Kickball at Wescott 6-7:30 p.m., weather permitting

Monday Jersey/Sports Wear Day

• Wear your favorite jersey, workout wear, college/high school/professional team gear

Tuesday: Spam Day

• Wear your favorite Spam Gear (Spam Museum Store 15% discount to APS students and staff. Sale goes through Monday. School ID’s will be required or parent verification at time of purchase Shop hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Wednesday: Dress Up Day

• Dress up for AHS Coronation. Seniors and Juniors in Knowlton, freshmen and sophomores will have it live streamed in classrooms

Thursday: Class Color Day

• 9th orange, 10th: green, 11th: blue, 12th: black

• Battle of Connects

• Bonfire after soccer game, weather permitting

Friday: Packer Apparel Day

• Wear your favorite Packer apparel

• Pepfest

• Parade 4 p.m.

Saturday

• Dance, 8-10 p.m. Wescott Sports Complex (formal/semiformal/casual)

• Open to current AHS students only

All events are subject to change. Visit the district Covid-19 Page for current information. Changes will be shared on class social media pages and student/parent Portal pushes.