Photo: AHS Homecoming Court announced

Below are the list of special days throughout Austin Public Schools for Homecoming next week.
Homecoming Week 2021
Sunday
Kickball at Wescott 6-7:30 p.m., weather permitting
Monday Jersey/Sports Wear Day
• Wear your favorite jersey, workout wear, college/high school/professional team gear
Tuesday: Spam Day
• Wear your favorite Spam Gear (Spam Museum Store 15% discount to APS students and staff. Sale goes through Monday. School ID’s will be required or parent verification at time of purchase Shop hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Wednesday: Dress Up Day
• Dress up for AHS Coronation. Seniors and Juniors in Knowlton, freshmen and sophomores will have it live streamed in classrooms
Thursday: Class Color Day
• 9th orange, 10th: green, 11th: blue, 12th: black
• Battle of Connects
• Bonfire after soccer game, weather permitting
Friday: Packer Apparel Day
• Wear your favorite Packer apparel
• Pepfest
• Parade 4 p.m.
Saturday
• Dance, 8-10 p.m. Wescott Sports Complex (formal/semiformal/casual)
• Open to current AHS students only
All events are subject to change. Visit the district Covid-19 Page for current information. Changes will be shared on class social media pages and student/parent Portal pushes.
