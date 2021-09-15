Panthers shut down Austin girls soccer team
The Austin girls soccer team lost to Rochester Century (4-2-2 overall, 4-0 Big Nine) by a score of 8-0 in Art Hass Stadium Tuesday.
The Packers (0-5 overall, 0-4 Big Nine) are still searching for their first win and they will host Albert Lea Thursday.
“When you play against a team like Century, they will capitalize on your errors, but I saw some heart from the girls and I don’t believe the final score justifies the determination these girls have.
Century had two penalty kicks in the second half.
You Might Like
Pacelli’s Koopal takes first at BP Invite
The Pacelli girls took and the Blooming Prairie boys each took second place at the Blooming Prairie Invite Tuesday. Pacelli’s... read more