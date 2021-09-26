Packer swimmers take third

The Austin girls swimming and diving team took third place in a home quadrangular Saturday.

Rachel Engelstad took second in diving for the Packers and Madelynn Murely was third in the backstroke.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century 667; 2. Rochester Mayo 605; 3. Austin 377; 4. Rochester John Marshall 368

200-medley relay: Madelynn Murley, Kaylee Butts, Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Mackenzie Carter (fifth, 2:07.72); Anna Kossman, Alivia Hemry, Sydney Tobak, Claire Lagervall (seventh, 2:14.05)

200-freestyle: Lucy Lagervall (seventh, 2:22.07); Leah Pischke (10th, 2:35.63); Addison Tobak (11th, 2:37.59)

200-individual medley: Kaylee Butts (12th, 2:41.69); Abbie Boysen (13th, 2:46.13); Gracie Greenman (14th, 2:50.88)

50-freestyle: Madelynn Murley (sixth, 27.48); Alivia Hemry (seventh, 28.18); Mackenzie Carter (11th, 28.63)

Diving: Rachel Engelstad (second, 292.00); Reese Norton (third, 269.75); Alayna Kennedy (fourth, 255.70)

100-butterfly: Sydney Tobak (10th, 1:14.31)

100-freestyle: Anna Kossman (fifth, 1:01.86); Lucy Lagervall (seventh, 1:03.55); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (11th, 1:05.70)

500-freestyle: Gracie Greenman (eighth, 6:22.12); Mackenzie Carter (10th, 6:31.43); Abbie Boysen (11th, 6:36.56)

200-freestyle relay: Addison Walsh, Rose Garry, Anita Rao, Addison Tobak (sixth, 2:03.20)

100-backstroke: Madelynn Murely (third, 1:06.09); Anna Kossman (12th, 1:13.81); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (13th, 1:19)

100-breaststroke: Kaylee Butts (eighth, 1:18.77); Alivia Hemry (11th, 1:24.34); Sydney Tobak (12th, 1:25.47)

400-freestyle relay: Lucy Lagervall, Mackenzie Carter, Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Madelynn Murley (fifth, 4:20.64); Abbie Boysen, Grace Greenman, Claire Lagervall, Anna Kossman (sixth, 4:25.43)