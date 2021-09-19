Packer boys force a tie with Lourdes

The Austin boys soccer team came back to tie Rochester Lourdes (2-3-2 overall) by a score of 2-2 in Rochester Saturday.

The Packers (2-3-3 overall) tied the game when Aiden Martinez scored with 7:51 left in regulation.

Martinez also found Poe Reh for a goal to bring Austin within 2-1 with 32:40 left in regulation.