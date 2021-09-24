Noon Kiwanis gives books to kindergarteners, preschoolers

During the past summer school session, the Austin Noon Kiwanis distributed free books to 58 preschool and kindergarten students.

The distribution was coordinated with Kristen Becker, a summer school teacher.

This is the eighth year that Austin Noon Kiwanis, in conjunction with the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation and Austin Morning Kiwanis, have distributed free books to preschool and kindergarten students in Austin.

According to Becker, “It truly takes a village to raise a child. In Austin, we are lucky to have many people, businesses, and organizations who make it a priority to impact the lives of others. One of those organizations is the Kiwanis group! They have helped spark the love of reading in our youngest learners. Each year, they purchase high quality, engaging books to send home with some of our emerging readers. When the kids are able to pick out a book they can call their own, you can see a sparkle in their eyes. They are excited to share it with their family. We are very blessed to have Kiwanis partner with us to promote strong literacy skills. Thank you!”