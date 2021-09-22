No injuries reported after fire at hog confinement building

Caused brief evacuation of surrounding area

No injuries were reported after a Tuesday afternoon fire at a hog confinement building in rural Taopi.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, Mower County dispatch received a call of a fire at about 3:37 p.m. on Tuesday at a hog confinement building located at 70587 110th Street in rural Taopi. The reporting party stated that the building had received a chemical treatment earlier in the day, indicating a possible chemical release.

Upon arrival, firefighters from the Adams Fire Department found smoke showing from the roof vents, according to Adams Fire Chief Dillon Heimer. The roof on the east side of the structure collapsed and the fire eventually extended into the west wing of the structure.

Fire departments from LeRoy, Rose Creek and Staceyville were called to the scene for mutual aid during the course of the fire. Mower County deputies went door-to-door to evacuate residents within the affected area.

No humans or animals were inside the building at the time of the fire. Nearby residents were able to return to their homes in the early evening hours on Tuesday after it was determined there was no longer a concern for their safety.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate. The cause of the fire has not been announced at this time.

There is no damage estimate at this time; however, Sandvik said the building is a total loss.