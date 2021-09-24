Mabel-Canton sweeps Rebel volleyball team

The Southland volleyball team lost to Mabel-Canton (13-1 overall) by scores of 25-15, 25-15, 25-11 in Adams Thursday.

Lynsey Wilson had 12 digs for the Rebels (3-5 overall).

Southland stats: Jaselyn Sathre, 4 kills; Maddy Bhend 9 assists; Bailey Johnson, 6 kills, 1.5 blocks; Bria Nelsen, 6 assists; Lynsey Wilson, 12 digs; Hattie Wiste, 9 digs; Katie Popenhagen, 4 kills.