Lorraine McInnes, 94, of Rochester, MN died Tuesday September 14, 2021 at Shorewood Senior Living.

Lorraine Colleen Start was born on Tuesday, November 23, 1926 at a farm outside of Grand Meadow, MN to Carl and Louise (Slindee) Start. She graduated from LeRoy High School in 1946. On Sunday, October 2, 1949 she married Donald McInnes at the LeRoy Lutheran Church in LeRoy, MN. After they were married, they traveled around setting up new Coast-to-Coast stores. She worked in various stores in Spring Valley, MN. She retired from IBM in 1990. She lived in Spring Valley, MN until she moved to Rochester, MN in 1985.

Lorraine was an excellent cook and she loved to travel the world. Her favorite past time was spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved sharing a beer with her brother before they would go with friends to the Old Country Buffet. Lorraine loved to be around people. She was a spunky lady and she made people laugh.

She is survived by her daughter, Jo (Larry) Oeltjen; Grandchildren: Aaron (Mandy) Oeltjen, Billy (Desiree) Hacker, Kris (Otto) Dingfelder, Donny McInnes, Tami (Jeff) Fields; and nine Great- Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband (Donald), son (Greg), brother and sister-in-law (Carmen and Thelma Start) and granddaughter-in-law (Teri Oeltjen).

The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Rochester, MN with Pastor Anjanette Bandel officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at Bethel Lutheran Church. The family requests that all guests wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. Burial will be in Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery in Spring Valley, MN.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com