Kevin Nelson: Fall flower watering

The hanging flower baskets are beginning to get that late-season viney and straggly look, which is common as they near the end of the growing season, but it appears we may be able to get a couple more weeks of life from them. The ground planters are still looking nice, but they too will soon be cleared to allow for festive decorations in the approaching weeks.

New spring popped up in Community Park

The recent heavy rains re-activated a spring in Community Park, one on the north end of the park and in fairly close proximity to a surface drain. The geese and ducks seem to enjoy the new water access. However, residents are cautioned not to walk into the standing water, as the ground near the spring is very soft. City officials will be keeping tabs on this in the coming weeks and months.

Parks master planning

Our department will be interviewing representatives from several companies who submitted proposals in hopes of being selected to formulate a parks master plan for our department. This planning process will begin late fall/early winter. Community input will be sought via a variety of methods.

The onset of cooler temps and radiant fall colors is very near, so get out and enjoy the late summer weather by being active in your local parks!