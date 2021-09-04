Johnson runs for 281 yards as Cardinals roll past Southland

The LeRoy-Ostrander football team beat Southland 57-26 in its season opener in LeRoy Friday.

The Cardinals led 14-0 early on and the teams exchanged touchdowns until it was 34-26.

“It was kind of back and forth until the second half,” LO head coach Trevor Carrier said. “We had a couple of adjustments to make and we had some injuries. It was a long night.”

Chase Johnson ran for 281 yards for the Cardinals.

LO STATS

Rushing: Chase Johnson, 14-for-281, 4 TDs; Peyton Roe, 5-for-45; Layne Bird, 7-for-92, TD;

Passing: Johnson, 5-for-12, 168, 3 TD, INT

Receiving:Tristan Lewison, 3-for-150, 2 TDs; Bird, 1-for-16, TD