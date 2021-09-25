Johnson leads Cardinals to a win over previously unbeaten Mountain Lake

The LeRoy-Ostrander football team scored a big win when it knocked off Mountain Lake (3-1 overall) 33-6 in LeRoy Friday.

Chase Johnson ran for 202 yards and three scores for the Cardinals (3-1 overall) and he also threw two TDs.

“It was a great performance overall,” LO head coach Trevor Carrier said. “Our defense stepped up and our offense got some looks that we liked. It was a hard nosed win and I was really proud of the guys.”

LO STATS

Rushing: Chase Johnson, 20-for-202, 3 TDs; Layne Bird, 6-for-12

Passing: Johnson, 6-for-9, 132, 2 TDs

Receiving: Bird, 2-for-78, TD; Tristan Lewison, 1-for-32, TD; Gavin Sweeny, 2-for-25