Hayfield football team lost to FC

The Hayfield football team lost to Fillmore Central 40-13 in Hayfield Saturday.
The Falcons (2-1 overall) took a 21-0 lead into halftime.
Karver Heydt ran for 62 yards and he also had 49 yards receiving and a TD for the Vikings (0-3 overall).
HAYFIELD STATS
Rushing: Karver Heydt, 11-for-62; Ethan Pack, 4-for-7; Dawson Andree, 3-for-4
Passing: Ethan Pack, 21-for-47, 226, 2 TDs
Receiving: Andree, 7-for-70; Isaac Matti, 4-for-59; Heydt, 6-for-49, TD; Keegan Bronson, 3-for-46, TD; D. Waldner, 1-for-2
