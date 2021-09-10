Grand Meadow volleyball team beats Cardinals in four

The Grand Meadow volleyball team beat LeRoy-Ostrander (3-2 overall) by scores of 25-8, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19 in LeRoy Thursday.

Kendyl Queensland had seven kills for the Superlarks (3-1 overall).

GM stats: Kendyl Queensland, 7 kills; River Landers, 5 kills, 5 blocks; Emma Grafe, 5 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Anna Oehlke, 2 ace serves; Isabelle Fretty, 2 aces; Isabelle Pretty, 14 set assists

LO stats: Gracie O’Byrne, 30 set assists; Jenna Olson, 10 digs; Kylie Welsh, 10 digs; Sam Volkart, 10 digs; Jordan Runde, 5 kills, 5 aces, 10 digs, 2 blocks; Anna Welsh, 9 set assists; Sidney Lewison, 6 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks