Get To Know: Eli Wolff, Southland

Relying on work ethic

Eli Wolff is a senior at Southland.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: Football, basketball and baseball.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: Playing at Rochester Century and Mayo in the semi finals and section finals last basketball season.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: I’ve learned how far your work ethic can really take you and what it takes to win games and be competitive in sports. I also learned how important it is to be the most competitive person you can be.

Q: Who is your favorite athlete?

A: I don’t have a favorite athlete that I look up to. I like to look at surrounding area athletes and try to work harder and match them.

Q: What’s your favorite team?

A: Minnesota Vikings.

Q: Any funny stories from playing sports?

A: Nothing in particular, just playing the games that I love with all my best friends is really special.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: The pandemic has been really hard for everybody, but losing certain opportunities like last years football playoffs was extremely tough. Although I have been blessed to stay healthy the past years, losing teammates to injuries in football is a really big obstacle that is also tough to overcome.

Q: What is your dream job?

A:. Make a living playing basketball.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: Pizza.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: Play college basketball.