Friends of the Library book sale coming in January
The Friends of the Library will hold a book sale on Jan. 27-28 in the Ruby Rupner Auditorium at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center.
Donations will be accepted Jan. 19-26. People are asked to bring their donations to the Nature Center rather than the library.
The Friends initially had four plans, but have limited to one out of concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.
