FBA runs past Hayfield football team

The Hayfield football team lost to Faribault Bethlehem Academy 61-27 in Hayfield Monday night.

The Vikings (0-2 overall) pulled within 14-6 when Ethan Pack found Isaac Matti for a 65-yard TD, but Hayfield trailed 55-6 at halftime.

HAYFIELD STATS

Passing: Ethan Pack, 17-for-39, 278, 4 TD, 2 INT

Receiving: Isaac Matti, 3-for-106, TD; Keegan Bronson, 4-for-71, 2 TDs; Dawson Andree, 3-for-62, TD; Cole Selk, 2-for-13

Rushing: Karver Heydt, 8-for-21; Selk, 6-for-18