Doralene “Dolly” Lynch, 95

Doralene Agnes (nee Collette) Lynch, age 95 passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Doralene (Dolly) was born August 23, 1926 in Verona, North Dakota, the youngest of 8 children of Frank and Ida Mae (LaFond) Collette. She grew up in Austin, MN, where her first job was working for the Austin Daily Herald newspaper. Dolly married Martin Lynch, of St. Paul, on August 27th, 1949 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Roseville, MN. After marriage, the couple purchased one of the first homes in ‘Panorama City’ which eventually developed into the city of Cottage Grove, where they raised their seven children.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Martin and her precious first born son, Joey. She is survived by her children: Kate Lynch (Jerry) Bix, Mary (Jim) Salk, Betty (Rick) Tintor, Tom (Jill) Lynch, Mike (Mena) Lynch, Barbara Lynch and Carol (Ron) Mavetz; 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Dolly is also remembered fondly by many nieces and nephews, and many grandnieces and grandnephews.

Dolly was a talented seamstress, making countless tailored outfits for her children, including a bridal gown and all the bridesmaids’ dresses for a daughter’s wedding. Dolly loved playing board games and doing puzzles, but her favorite game was bridge. She was considered an expert bridge player by all their friends. She was also known for her baking skills, making pies, cookies, and cakes to share with friends and family. She enjoyed cross country skiing, snowshoeing, biking, hiking, and vacationing up north.

She was an active member of her church, St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Paul Park. She volunteered for the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, League of Women Voters, and Warner Nature Center. She loved to spend time with her loving family and her many wonderful friends. She is forever in our hearts.

A special thank you to her long time caregiver Cindi Ford. Thank you to the caregivers of Lifesprk and St. Therese of Woodbury for taking good care of her in her final years. And thank you to AccentCare Hospice.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 5-8 pm at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S, Cottage Grove. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park. Burial will be held at the church cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, St. Paul Park.

